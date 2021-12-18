0
Saturday 18 December 2021 - 00:16

China: US Military Should Account for Killings Globally

Story Code : 969030
China: US Military Should Account for Killings Globally
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a Pentagon decision not to punish any military personnel involved in a drone strike that killed ten Afghan civilians in Kabul, Xinhua news agency reported.

A former military US intelligence officer who witnessed the strike was sentenced to 45 months in prison earlier this year for revealing relevant information to the media.

Wang said that this situation is a great irony of the so-called "democracy", "human rights", and "the rule of law" advocated by the United States.

Wang noted that US military personnel who committed war crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere are immune from prosecution, while Julian Assange, the publisher who exposed those crimes, could face life in prison.

Innocent Afghans who died in the US drone project are sleeping underground forever with their families suffering from the loss, while the perpetrators will go unpunished, Wang said.

He added that this is the harsh reality brought to the world by the US so-called "democracy" and "human rights".

He called on the international community to take action to investigate and severely punish the US military for the crimes of deliberately undermining the global rule of law and indiscriminately killing innocent civilians.

These actions should lead to the severe punishment of the perpetrators, justice served, and the human rights of people from all countries, especially those from developing countries, effectively safeguarded.
Related Stories
China Rolls Out Portable Shelters for Troops in Himalayas Amid Border Row with India
Islam Times - China distributed a new type of expandable-and-insulated prefab shelters to troops deployed at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres....
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021