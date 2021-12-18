0
Saturday 18 December 2021 - 12:47

At Least 12 Killed in Pakistan Gas Blast

Story Code : 969117
At Least 12 Killed in Pakistan Gas Blast
The explosion went off in a bank building in the Sher Shah Area and social media and TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.

Cars and motorcycles parked nearby were also damaged.

Provincial police told AFP a bomb disposal squad was investigating, but “apparently the leakage of gas was the cause.”

They said 12 people had been confirmed killed, and 13 were being treated for injuries.

Explosions caused by faulty gas cylinders — which are used for cooking as well as in cars — are common in Pakistan.

Karachi, which is responsible for 60 percent of Pakistan’s economic output, has long endured creaky infrastructure, illegal construction and failing municipal services.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021