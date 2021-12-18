0
Saturday 18 December 2021 - 12:54

Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty

Story Code : 969118
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
The Russian foreign ministry's announcement of the country's official withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies comes nearly a year after it said it would quit the accord.

The Kremlin has said that the United States' decision in 2020 to leave the treaty upset the balance of interests among the pact's members and compelled Russia to exit, CGTN reported.

The Treaty on Open Skies had allowed unarmed surveillance flights over three dozen signatories. Russia had called on the US to return to the treaty. Instead, the US accused Russia of violating the pact, which Moscow denied.
