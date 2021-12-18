0
Saturday 18 December 2021 - 13:48

Calls for Prompt International Intervention to Stop ‘Israeli’ Settlers Terrorism against Palestinian Villagers

Story Code : 969137
Calls for Prompt International Intervention to Stop ‘Israeli’ Settlers Terrorism against Palestinian Villagers
The ministry, in a statement, urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to promptly activate the international protection system for Palestinian civilians under the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

It said it is gravely concerned about the rise in systematic attacks by ‘Israeli’ settlers on Palestinians, especially in the northern West Bank villages of Qaryout and Burqa as well as in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East al-Quds, which have left dozens of people injured.

The ministry held the regime of extremist Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett fully and directly responsible for settler violence and terror, and warned against the dangerous repercussions of their acts on the status of the region.

Additionally, the Palestinian Authority’s presidency called on the international community to swiftly put an end to ‘Israeli’ settlers’ terrorism against the defenseless Palestinians.

It stressed that the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities are encouraging and protecting settler violence, which is soaring on a daily basis.

The PA said stability will not prevail as long as Palestinians do not enjoy calm, adding the current situation will keep the Middle East region in a cycle of violence.

Dozens of extremist ‘Israeli’ settlers raided Qaryout village southeast of Nablus early Friday, injuring several Palestinians and causing material damage.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors ‘Israeli’ settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said the settlers broke into many homes in the town, and assaulted local families.

Scores of Palestinians were injured in the process, who were moved to several hospitals in Nablus.

The Tel Aviv regime occupied the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank. All the settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned the settlement activities in several resolutions.
