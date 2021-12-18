0
Saturday 18 December 2021 - 13:50

Trump: Powerful US Jews “Don’t Like” “Israel”

"It used to be that ‘Israel’ had absolute power over Congress and today I think it's the exact opposite,' Trump told Ravid in a clip released Friday.

"I think [former US president Barack] Obama and [US President Joe] Biden did that,' Trump further added.

"Yet in the election they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that ... the Jewish people in the United States either don't like ‘Israel’ or don't care about ‘Israel’".

The right-wing firebrand had harsh and controversial words for America's paper of record.

"I mean you look at the New York Times, the New York Times hates ‘Israel’. Hates them. And they're Jewish people that run the New York Times."

The statements garnered condemnation from multiple officials across the political spectrum.
