Saturday 18 December 2021 - 13:52

Netanyahu Quarantined after Exposure to Covid-positive Staffer

The gym instructor is one of the four Knesset [Zionist parliament] staffers who tested positive for the virus; one of them is suspected to have the highly infectious omicron variant.

Netanyahu attended the gym on Wednesday and is presently in isolation, awaiting the results of his coronavirus test.

Zionist epidemiologists are warning that the occupation entity may be already in the midst of the fifth wave of the pandemic, driven at least in part by omicron.

Earlier on Friday, over 800 new virus cases were registered as the entity’s highest daily tally in some two months.
