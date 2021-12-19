0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 02:19

Israeli Forces Assault Palestinian Elderly Woman under Pretext of Stabbing Attempt

Story Code : 969202
Local sources said that the 65 years old woman, Saadia Salem Faraj Allah from the town of Idna, west of Al-Khalil, suffered multiple injuries, as a result of the attack by Israeli occupation forces stationed at a military checkpoint positioned in the opposite direction of the Ibrahimi Mosque, without elaborating about her health condition, Palestinian News Network reported.

Israeli border guards said they had arrested the so-called attacker, a 65-year-old Palestinian woman from a nearby village, the statement added.

The Hebrew media claimed that the wounded man was a 38-year-old resident of the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba.

Israel seized the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967. Since then nearly 700,000 Jewish Israelis have moved into West Bank and east Jerusalem settlements that much of the international community regard as illegal.

Al-Khalil, the largest city in the West Bank with some 200,000 Palestinian residents, also has some 1,000 Jewish settlers living there under heavy protection from the Israeli army.
