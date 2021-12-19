0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 02:22

Nigeria's Islamic Movement Can Never Be Banned: Sheikh Zakzaky

Story Code : 969204
Nigeria
"The IMN is not a name, it is an ideology like Islamic awareness, Islamic ideology, Islamic education, or Islamic philosophy. It is a sort of concept. We never used it as a name, and the movement can never be banned or proscribed," Sheikh Zakzaky said in reaction to the government's action in proscribing the IMN, Iran Press Reported.

Sheikh Zakzaky said proscribing the IMN is just like saying one is not permitted to practice his religion, contrary to the Nigerian constitution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the cleric said, "My wife and I still have bullets in our bodies."

He added that his wife has a full bullet lodged in her body which doctors have not been able to remove.

“But, experts from outside the country promise that they can do something about it."

In December 2015, the Nigerian army raided Huseiniyya Baqiyhatullah religious center and Sheikh Zakzaky's house in Zaria town in Kaduna State of Nigeria, killing hundreds of armless civilians, among them women and children.

It wounded the leader of the IMN and his wife with gunshots, a massacre that has been condemned by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other international activists.

During an aborted trip for medical treatment in India in August 2019, the Nigerian authority seized their international passports. It refused to hand them back even though Kaduna State High Court ordered their release on July 28, 2021.
Related Stories
Nigerian Police Kill Teenage Boy, Opening Fire on Sheikh Zakzaky Supporters
Islam Times - Nigerian police fatally shot a teenage boy while using live ammunition to disperse protesters demanding the release of jailed Muslim ...
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021