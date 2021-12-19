Explosion in Kabul Kills at least 1 as OIC Meeting on Afghanistan

Islam Times - Local Afghan media reported that an explosion occurred in Kabul on Saturday afternoon, as a meeting of the senior officials of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is currently underway at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

Afghanistan TOLO news agency said in a report minutes ago that an explosion occurred at the Barki intersection in Kabul.TOLO cited eyewitnesses as saying that the blast took place near Rana University.According to the latest reports by TOLO, the Taliban officials have confirmed the explosion in Kabul, saying that one person was killed and three others were injured when a gas canister in a car exploded in Baraki Square in Kabul's 2nd Security District.The 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states will kick off later on Sunday.The OIC member states will share their point of view on Afghanistan and developments in the region.