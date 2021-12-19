0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 02:59

Explosion in Kabul Kills at least 1 as OIC Meeting on Afghanistan

Story Code : 969205
Explosion in Kabul Kills at least 1 as OIC Meeting on Afghanistan
Afghanistan TOLO news agency said in a report minutes ago that an explosion occurred at the Barki intersection in Kabul.

TOLO cited eyewitnesses as saying that the blast took place near Rana University.

According to the latest reports by TOLO, the Taliban officials have confirmed the explosion in Kabul, saying that one person was killed and three others were injured when a gas canister in a car exploded in Baraki Square in Kabul's 2nd Security District.

The 17th Extraordinary Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states will kick off later on Sunday.

The OIC member states will share their point of view on Afghanistan and developments in the region.
