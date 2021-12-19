Pakistan Seeking to Expand Economic Ties with Iran: Ambassador

Islam Times - Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran said here on Saturday that his country is seeking to expand economic interactions with Iran up to five billion dollars a year.

Ambassador Rahim Hayat Quraishi made the comment in a meeting with the governor-general of Fars province, referring to the two nations’ joint cultural, historical, and literary backgrounds.The people of Pakistan profoundly and affectionately love the Iranian people and grow up with the literary works of Hafez, Sa'adi, and Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh (Letter of the Kings).He welcomed the Fars province governor’s proposal for the establishment of a committee to pursue bilateral ties and proposed that introducing a connection between the Fars Governorate and the Pakistan Embassy will facilitate that process.The ambassador said that each year a large number of Pakistani citizens travel to India for liver surgery and keeping in mind the two countries' status for acquiring visas for Pakistani citizens is problematic for them, which is why the patients in need of liver transplant can be hospitalized in Shiraz.He said that Fars province can in this respect play an effective role in strengthening Iran-Pakistan relations.Bright future for Fars Province-Pakistan relations predictedThe governor-general of Fars province, for his part, referred to the share of cultural, historical, religious, and literary backgrounds of the people of Iran and Pakistan, as well as the love that has taken shape accordingly between the two nations.He argued that the conditions are such that a bright future for relations between Fars province and Pakistan is quite predictable.Mohammad-Hadi Imaniyeh said that the world’s largest transplant center has been established in Fars province, adding, "The Shiraz Liver Transplant Center, can both be the host of Pakistani patients and accept your country's medical students and medical interns."He also proposed exchanging agricultural products and fruits between the province and Pakistan.