0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 03:05

Russia Officially Leaves Open Skies Treaty, Blames US for Its Collapse

Story Code : 969207
Russia Officially Leaves Open Skies Treaty, Blames US for Its Collapse
On June 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to quit the Treaty on Open Skies. Russia notified all related parties of its pullout on June 18 and the decision came into force six months later.

The treaty, which became effective in 2002, allows state parties to conduct short-notice, unarmed reconnaissance flights over the territories under the sovereignty of other signatories to collect data on military forces and activities as a way to build confidence and familiarity.

Washington officially announced its withdrawal from the accord in November 2020 under then US President Donald Trump, accusing Moscow of "violating" its clauses. Moscow has denied all accusations.

Russia has stressed that the United States is responsible for the collapse of the treaty."Regrettably, our efforts did not allow us to preserve the treaty in the form in which its authors conceived it," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, calling the US the "initiator" of the collapse of the treaty. 

Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian Delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, said earlier this week that Russia had been trying to keep the treaty in place up until the very end, TASS News Agency reported on Friday. 

"The future of the Open Skies Treaty lies completely with the remaining states parties, though its territorial coverage will significantly decrease, provided the treaty remains in effect without Russia and the United States. The value of the political and informational aspects will also be impaired considerably," Gavrilov said. 

He noted that Russia still has abilities to monitor the territory of the US and its allies after pulling out of the treaty. Moscow "has a satellite constellation capable of following any movement of armed forces both in Europe and on the other side of the Atlantic," he said. Arms control mechanisms between the US and Russia have been weakened significantly in recent years. The US withdrew from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia in 2019.  

Washington and Moscow this February extended the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for five years to 2026. It is the last remaining nuclear arms control pact in force between the two nuclear superpowers.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021