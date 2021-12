Islam Times - Tunisian people staged mass anti-government demonstrations in the capital.

Tunisians took to the streets of the capital, chanting anti-coup slogans, calling for freedom, dignity, and an end to the monopoly of corrupt reign in Tunisia.Demonstrators also demanded the reversal of Tunisian President Kais Saied's decisions.The Tunisian president recently ousted the parliament speaker and the prime minister and took control of the affairs. Kais Saied's action has met with widespread protest from the Tunisian people.