0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 03:53

Johnson Accused of Neglecting Britain’s National Security

Story Code : 969209
Johnson Accused of Neglecting Britain’s National Security
Politicians on the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) told the prime minister they were “profoundly concerned about what appears to be a more relaxed approach to national security”, The Independent reported.

In a stinging letter to Johnson, chair Dame Margaret Beckett said she was troubled by a significant reduction in the prime minister’s personal engagement with his own National Security Council (NSC).

The Labour MP urged the PM to “increase the frequency of your attendance at the NSC” by chairing it at least once per fortnight, and asked him to start “leading by example” when it comes to reviewing Britain’s recent pull-out from Afghanistan.

The committee cited the “chaotic withdrawal” from Afghanistan – along with the lack of planning for the COVID pandemic – as evidence that the government was failing to take security threats seriously enough.

The chair’s letter also added the recent reports that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) was planning to cut staff numbers were “simply staggering”, given the government’s stated ambitions for a “global Britain”.

The committee was struck by the “apparent complacency and lack of urgency within government in the wake of the disastrous experience” for the UK and its allies in Afghanistan, the chair wrote.

Dame Margaret stated the messy withdrawal had exposed the NSC’s failure to direct coherent plans for crises like the rapid Taliban takeover. She also described the delay in setting up the Afghan Citizen Resettlement Scheme by the Home Office as “unforgivable”.

She wrote, “We are deeply troubled by the persistent signs that our nation’s security is no longer a priority for the government … This is a wholly unsatisfactory state of affairs that requires your personal attention to remedy.”

The warning comes as Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday afternoon about build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine’s border.

No 10 announced the PM had “underlined that the UK will use all its diplomatic and economic powers, in concert with allies, to prevent any Russian aggression towards Ukraine”.

Earlier this week the prime minister dismissed claims of staff cuts of 10 percent at the Foreign Office as “fake news”.

An email to FDCO staff, passed to the i newspaper, stated, “We are planning on the basis of just under a 10 percent reduction in our overall workforce size by March 2025.”

Junior FDCO Minister James Cleverly told MPs “there will not be a 10 percent staff cut” but declined to say what reduction will be imposed.

Questioned on the email, Cleverly noted, “Internal work has taken place that has not been signed off by ministers”, adding, “Ministers will make the final decisions on workforce changes in the spring.”
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021