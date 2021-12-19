0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 07:01

Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army

Story Code : 969236
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
“The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defense batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles,” the statement said.

Unconfirmed footage circulating online allegedly shows US air defenses intercepting the incoming attack.

Baghdad's "green zone" and the international airport are regularly targeted by missile attacks, as are foreign military bases on Iraqi territory. Such incidents most often do not result in any casualties or significant damage.

The recent attack came in the wake of the US confirmation that American troops are no longer serving in a combat role in Iraq. Meanwhile, the US is bracing for possible attacks against its forces in the country on the looming second anniversary of the assassination Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, along with the Iran's legendary anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

They were targeted along with their companions on January 3, 2020, in a terrorist drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.

Two days after the attack, Iraqi lawmakers approved a bill that requires the government to end the presence of all foreign military forces led by the US.
Related Stories
A Bomb Explodes on way of US Terrorist Army in Iraq
Islam Times - Iraqi sources on Wednesday said that a column belonging to the US terrorist army has been targeted by a bomb in Iraq's Salah al-Din Governorate.
