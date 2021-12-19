0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 07:56

No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade

Story Code : 969240
“We accept peace, but not surrender, and to achieve it, they must stop their aggression, lift their siege and end the occupation,” Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said during a televised speech on the occasion of the Martyr Day in Yemen.

Houthi reiterated that the imposed war is an absolutely absurd war against impoverished Yemen and noted, "The whole world is telling them that you will not gain anything in this war and you have failed and you will not achieve your goals.”

“The course of the war shows that the goals of the Saudi coalition are impossible to achieve,” the Ansarullah leader stressed.

Houthi emphasized that Ansarullah will continue defending “our nation” against Saudi-led aggression and safeguarding “our freedom,” as a correct, intelligent, and completely legitimate position.  

He also said that “we are not an aggressor nation” but “a war unjustly has been imposed on us” for the past six years.

Houthi further stressed that as long as a brutal siege is in place and external interference in Yemenis’ domestic affairs remains, Yemen will never accept deals and compromises.

The Ansarullah leader also emphasized the need to confront the oppressive and evil powers that seek to deprive Yemen of its freedom, dignity, and plunder its resources, and stressed the Yemeni nation “must live freely as a freedom-loving and independence-seeking nation.”

“The problem of our enemies with us is that they want to break our will by coercion and imposition of aggression and launching a large-scale military, economic, media and cultural war,” Houthi said, stressing that the enemies of the Yemeni nation are deeply wrong in this regard.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
