0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 07:57

Palestinian Authority Hails UN Vote Affirming Palestinians Sovereignty over Their Resources

Story Code : 969241
Palestinian Authority Hails UN Vote Affirming Palestinians Sovereignty over Their Resources
On Friday, as many as 156 General Assembly members voted in favor of the resolution, against seven negative votes, including one cast by the United States, and 15 abstentions. The draft resolution "affirms the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East al-Quds, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan [Heights] over their natural resources," the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported, citing the contents of the document.

Reacting to the development, the PA's Foreign Minister Riyad Malki welcomed the resolution, thanking the countries that voted in its favor.

The official called on the international community to force the Israeli regime to implement international resolutions and to guarantee the freedom of the Palestinian people to benefit from their natural resources.

The Israeli regime, the statement added, also had to compensate the Palestinian nation for exploiting, damaging, depleting or endangering their natural resources.

Israel claimed existence in 1948 after a Western-backed war against Palestinian and other regional territories.

It occupied more territories in another war in 1967. Ever since it has built numerous settlements and enforced the most aggressive restrictions on Palestinian movement in the occupied territories.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021