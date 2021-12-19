0
Sunday 19 December 2021 - 09:49

Moscow-Ankara Ties Unaffected by Murder of Russian Ambassador Karlov, Cavusoglu Says

Story Code : 969253
Moscow-Ankara Ties Unaffected by Murder of Russian Ambassador Karlov, Cavusoglu Says
The organizers of the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov have failed to ruin the friendship between the two countries, Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Sputnik reported.

"Five years have passed since the death of Ambassador Andrei Karlov as a result of a treacherous assassination. The attack on Ambassador Karlov was an attack on Turkish-Russian friendship. However, Turkey and Russia did not fall into this trap, so those who wanted to harm the Turkish-Russian friendship were disappointed," Cavusoglu said.

Karlov was shot dead in Ankara on 19 December 2016, at the opening of the photo exhibition "Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka through the eyes of a traveler."

According to Turkish authorities, the attack was carried out by police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, who was gunned down by security forces. Charges were brought against 28 suspects, including opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, who denied all accusations.

In March of this year, an Ankara court sentenced five suspects to life in prison, another eight suspects got between over three and 15 years in prison.
Related Stories
Turkey Condemns Coup Attempt in Armenia, FM Cavusoglu Says
Islam Times - Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu on Thursday stated that as a country that "opposes any types of coups, no matter what – Turkey condemns the coup attempt in Armenia."
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021