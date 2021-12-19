President: Sanctions Strengthen Iran’s Will to Make Progress

Islam Times - Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said that his nation is determined to make more progress despite the harsh sanctions and pressures by the US and other western states.

“I am sure sanctions and bottlenecks will never stop us but they make us more determined in (making) progress,” Raisi said in the Central province of Yazd.He added that Iran’s rising oil exports and its improved ability to recover export proceeds is a sign the country has been on a right path of standing up to US sanctions for the past three years.“And today we are witnessing the impacts of this confidence in the form of some relaxations in oil exports and recovering its revenues,” Raisi said.The comments come amid recurrent reports suggesting that Iran has managed to increase its shipments of crude to Asia and elsewhere in recent months despite sanctions imposed by the US which impose heavy fines on buyers of oil from Iran.Earlier this month, Raisi said that the country had made progress in exporting oil and products and gaining revenues despite the US cruel sanctions, adding that the economy will not be tied to the Vienna negotiations.Rayeesi said that his administration will not tie the economy and people's livelihood to the Vienna negotiations."The available foreign exchange resources are in a good condition and, unlike the first days when we took office, we are not worried about the situation," he added.“Oil sales are also in good conditions despite threats and sanctions, and oil and condensate exports have increased,” Raisi said.“In spite of all the problems, efforts have been made to increase the country's revenues and oil and condensate exports, as the number of exports has increased by 40% during this period,” he said."After the visit to Tajikistan, the volume of economic exchanges with the country has tripled," Raisi said.Iran's customs office announced last month that the country's exports to members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) have increased 60% in the past 7 months compared with the same period last year.Iran has maintained a trade surplus of $2.8 billion with the ECO members in the seven months to late October, customs office Spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said.He added that Iranian exports to the 10-member ECO bloc had amounted to over $6 billion in the seven months to October 22, an increase of 60% compared with the same period last year.Latifi said the value of exports to ECO countries over the period had exceeded figures seen before the coronavirus hit trade in the region in 2019.He said exports to Turkey had been responsible for 56% of all shipments sent to the ECO bloc at nearly $3.4 billion. Exports to Afghanistan and Pakistan reached $1.12 billion and over $655 million, respectively, added the official.On Imports from ECO, Latifi said that shipments had increased by 31% year on year in March-October to more than $3.3 billion with Turkey being the largest supplier at $2.861 billion.