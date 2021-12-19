Russia to Create Counter Threats If NATO Turns Down Security Proposals

Islam Times - Moscow will engage in creating counter threats if NATO turns down the Russian proposals for security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

"We are making clear that we are ready to talk about switching over from a military or a military-technical scenario to a political process" that will strengthen the security of all countries in the area of the OCSE, Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia, he stated, TASS reported."If that doesn’t work out, we signaled to them (NATO) that will also move over to creating counter threats, but it will then be too late to ask us why we made these decisions and why we deployed these systems," he added.The Europeans must think about the prospect of turning the continent into a filed of military confrontation, he continued.Russia in Friday released draft agreements titled the Treaty Between the US and Russia on Security Guarantees and On Measures to Ensure the Security of the Russian Federation and Member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The proposals were handed over to a US representative at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to start substantive talks to give Russia reliable and long-term security guarantees. The guarantees will need to be legally binding because, Putin stated, the West had walked back on their previous verbal commitments.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told Sullivan that Russia was ready for an immediate start of the talks about the proposed agreements on security guarantees. Russia would be represented in the talks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.Grushko also stated Russia and NATO have reached "the moment of truth" in their relations and Moscow is seeking to defuse tensions with its proposals for security guarantees."The moment of truth has come," he said, adding, "We have reached a red line and our proposals aim to pull us away from this red line and start a normal dialogue that will put security interests at the forefront.""We in a very clear manner have defined the way forward to achieve that," he went on to say.NATO has been violating earlier agreements by stationing significant combat capabilities on the territory of new members of the alliance and deploying or creating infrastructure to deploy nuclear weapons there, Grushko said. That has prompted Moscow to make proposals that would remove any misconceptions by using more definite terms.NATO’s talk about a threat from the East is the only reason holding the alliance together, Grushko stressed."It’s very dangerous," he added.NATO, he said, lives in a fantasy world that doesn’t have anything to do with security in Europe. All activities by NATO seek only to keep the alliance alive, he continued.He said NATO should take Russian proposals for security guarantees seriously or face a "military-technical alternative"."They have two choices," he stated, adding the options are either "to take seriously what we have put on the table or face a military-technical alternative".Grushko noted Western diplomats told him the West made a grave mistake when Russia was "forgiven" for defending South Ossetia from Georgia in 2008. The diplomats said, according to Grushko, that Russia "smelled blood".That’s one of the reasons Russia has come up with its recent proposals for security guarantees and made them widely available, he added."That we have enough technical capabilities to reliable ensure our military security with all means available is a fact that’s acknowledged by our partners," Grushko continued, adding, "Because that’s what NATO is doing now: They are trying to neutralize these advantages of ours."Russia is signaling it prefers diplomacy, he continued."We are making clear that we are ready to talk about switching over from a military or a military-technical scenario to a political process" that will strengthen the security of all countries in the area of the OCSE, Euro-Atlantic and Eurasia, Grushko announced.He stated Moscow expects that NATO won’t be able to dodge talks on Russian proposals for security guarantees."We have come to the moment of truth of a kind in our relations with NATO, when we need to make a principled choice," he continued, adding, "We did make that choice and assume that it can’t be waved off or evaded."Grushko said Russia laid out in detail its national interests and its take on Europe’s military security in the proposed treaty on security guarantees."It’s not about NATO, it’s about the fact that we need a transition to different principles of ensuring security or we will end up in a very difficult situation that we wouldn’t like to repeat," he added.