Monday 20 December 2021 - 02:27

Russia Testing New Radar Drone for Reconnaissance of Ground Targets: Source

"An unmanned aerial vehicle for radar and radio-technical reconnaissance was created by the Kronshtadt company on the basis of the Orion reconnaissance and strike drone. Right now, its flight tests are underway," the source told Sputnik.

He added that the multifunctional radar system that the new drone is equipped with allows reconnaissance of various ground targets, "including reconnaissance of radiation sources, such as enemy anti-aircraft missile systems."

The source specified that the radar system can also perform target designation functions, including for attack drones.

"There is a possibility of including the drone in the reconnaissance and strike segment of a unified control system," the source said.

In July, Kronshtadt Group announced that it was preparing to launch mass production of Orion drones for exports in 2022. Kronshtadt Group CEO Sergei Bogatikov told Sputnik in August that an Orion drone equipped with a satellite communication system was going to fly for the first time this winter.
