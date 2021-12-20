0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 03:00

Death Toll in Philippines Typhoon Surges over 200

Story Code : 969327
At least 239 people were injured and 52 were missing after Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, the police tally showed.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Rai slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon.

The Philippine Red Cross has reported "complete carnage" in coastal areas.

The storm ripped off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces and flooded villages - sparking comparisons with Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing. 
