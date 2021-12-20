0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 03:53

Armed Men Kill 38 Civilians in Northern Nigeria

Story Code : 969328
The assailants, who usually ride on motorcycles, stormed the villages of Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya in the Giwa district, Samuel Aruwan, the internal affairs commissioner for Kaduna state said in a statement.

"Security agencies have confirmed.. that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked," Aruwan said. "Houses, trucks, and cars were also burned, along with agricultural produce at various farms," he said.

The attacks occurred in the early hours of Sunday across several villages in Idasu, in the Giwa local government area of the state.

Aruwan said the attacks had been carried out by "bandits" - well-known armed groups that have been behind a number of killings and mass abductions in the most populous country in Africa.

The criminal groups are becoming increasingly better armed with the proceeds from their robberies and ransoms.

The Nigerian military, which has been deployed to contain their activities, has met with little success. 
