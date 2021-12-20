0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 03:57

Yemen Launches Missile, Drone Strike in Southern Saudi Arabia

Story Code : 969330
Yemen Launches Missile, Drone Strike in Southern Saudi Arabia
According to news sources, several explosions were heard in the Khamis Mushait and Jizan districts in southern Saudi Arabia following the operation.

Flights from Jizan Airport have now been suspended.

Jizan and Abha airports, as well as King Khalid Air Base in the Khamis Mushait area of southern Saudi Arabia, have been repeatedly targeted by UAV and missile units and Yemeni People's Committees in recent months.

The two airports, as well as King Khalid Air Base, are used to refuel and support fighter jets deployed in Saudi coalition attacks in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.

The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.
