2,000 Palestinian Children Martyred by Israel since 2000

Islam Times - A local Zionist media has confirmed the figures released by an international organization that the Zionist regime has martyred 2000 Palestinian children the year 2000.

Zionist regime has martyred 2000 Palestinian children in the West Bank, Al-Quds and Gaza Strip since the year 2000, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.Referring to the report by a Zionist website provided by Khaled Quzmar, the General Director of Defense for Children International – Palestine, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote that 2021 was the deadliest year for Palestinian children over the past seven years, adding, this year Palestinian children were exposed to the dangers of a 50-day war by the Zionist regime.The report added that military forces and Zionist settlers martyred 86 Palestinian children in the West Bank, Al-Quds and Gaza Strip in 2021.According to the released figures, in the 11-day war of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip in May, 67 Palestinian children were martyred and during the current year 17 Palestinian children were martyred in West Bank and Holy Quds.The report said that the Israeli regime's forces use live bullets against Palestinian children and shoot them indiscriminately without giving any legal explanation, which could amount to illegal execution crime.The report released by the international organization, referred to a Palestinian 17-year-old teenager by the name of Abdullah Jwaberah that Zionist regime had arrested him at the age of 15 accusing him of throwing stones at Zionist military forces and martyred him after 2 years.The report concluded that Tel Aviv blames international organizations for recording its crimes against Children instead of bringing to justice its military troops who had killed Palestinian children.