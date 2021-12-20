0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 04:20

2,000 Palestinian Children Martyred by Israel since 2000

Story Code : 969332
2,000 Palestinian Children Martyred by Israel since 2000
Zionist regime has martyred 2000 Palestinian children in the West Bank, Al-Quds and Gaza Strip since the year 2000, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

Referring to the report by a Zionist website provided by Khaled Quzmar, the General Director of Defense for Children International – Palestine, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed wrote that 2021 was the deadliest year for Palestinian children over the past seven years, adding, this year Palestinian children were exposed to the dangers of a 50-day war by the Zionist regime.

The report added that military forces and Zionist settlers martyred 86 Palestinian children in the West Bank, Al-Quds and Gaza Strip in 2021.

According to the released figures, in the 11-day war of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip in May, 67 Palestinian children were martyred and during the current year 17 Palestinian children were martyred in West Bank and Holy Quds.

The report said that the Israeli regime's forces use live bullets against Palestinian children and shoot them indiscriminately without giving any legal explanation, which could amount to illegal execution crime. 

The report released by the international organization, referred to a Palestinian 17-year-old teenager by the name of Abdullah Jwaberah that Zionist regime had arrested him at the age of 15 accusing him of throwing stones at Zionist military forces and martyred him after 2 years.

The report concluded that Tel Aviv blames international organizations for recording its crimes against Children instead of bringing to justice its military troops who had killed Palestinian children.
Related Stories
29 Killed after Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Nigeria
Islam Times - An overloaded boat carrying 49 passengers, mostly children aged eight to 15, capsized late on Tuesday in northwest Nigeria's Kano state, killing 29, local sources said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
19 December 2021
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
19 December 2021
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
18 December 2021
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021