Hashd al-Sha’abi Forces Pound ISIL Hideouts in Iraq's Kirkuk

Islam Times - Iran’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces pounded hideouts of ISIL terrorist groups in two provinces of Kirkuk and Saladin provinces on Sunday.

Following the large-scale anti-terrorist operations of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the hideouts of ISIL terrorist groups were completely smashed and a terrorist was killed in the operation, Al Maloumah News reported.The forces of the 40th Brigade of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces carried out extensive operations in different areas of Kirkuk province with the aim of inspecting and clearing these areas and finding the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist group, the report added.Local Iraqi sources also reported that an ISIL terrorist element was killed by Hashd a-Sha’abi forces in eastern Saladin province.