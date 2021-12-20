0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 04:22

Hashd al-Sha’abi Forces Pound ISIL Hideouts in Iraq's Kirkuk

Story Code : 969333
Hashd al-Sha’abi Forces Pound ISIL Hideouts in Iraq
Following the large-scale anti-terrorist operations of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, the hideouts of ISIL terrorist groups were completely smashed and a terrorist was killed in the operation, Al Maloumah News reported.

The forces of the 40th Brigade of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces carried out extensive operations in different areas of Kirkuk province with the aim of inspecting and clearing these areas and finding the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist group, the report added.

Local Iraqi sources also reported that an ISIL terrorist element was killed by Hashd a-Sha’abi forces in eastern Saladin province.
Related Stories
Hashd al-Sha’abi Destroys ISIL's Tunnels in Iraq's Kirkuk
Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces destroyed several tunnels belonging to ISIL elements in western Kirkuk.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
19 December 2021
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
19 December 2021
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
18 December 2021
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
Another Zionist Attack Targets Syria, At Least One Soldier Martyred
16 December 2021
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
Arabs Close Doors to Lebanon, Open Them to Israel: Berri
16 December 2021
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
15 December 2021
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021