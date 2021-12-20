0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 13:25

IRGC Stages Massive Drill in Southern Iran

Story Code : 969405
IRGC Stages Massive Drill in Southern Iran
The exercise, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 17 [The Great Prophet]”, involves various IRGC units such as the ground force, the aerospace force, and the cyber-electronic division.

The drill covers the coastlines of the southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan.

According to reports, the units taking part in the drill carry out offense operations at the strategic level to practice action against the origins of the hypothetical enemy’s attack.

In comments at a press conference on Monday morning, the IRGC deputy commander for operations, Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan, said “The war game is aimed at boosting the preparedness of the IRGC combat units and has been designed with the simulation of one of the most sophisticated offense tactics used in the hybrid warfare and the complexity of the hard and soft wars.”

The spokesman for the war game said the Basij supplies the human force for the naval operation and ground combat at the exercise.

A series of military systems and weapons recently delivered to the IRGC would be employed in the drill, the general noted.

“The message of the war game is defending and safeguarding the national security, as well as peace, friendship and comfort for the neighbors. The basis of our defense logic is security, might, and active and smart deterrence in the Gulf region,” he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
19 December 2021
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
19 December 2021
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
18 December 2021
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021