Monday 20 December 2021 - 14:12

Putin Says 32 Terrorist Attacks Foiled in Russia in 2021

"Over recent years, there are significant progress and positive dynamics in this challenging, extremely responsible area (the fight against terrorism). There has been a dramatic decline in the terrorist threat," the Russian head of state said in a video statement on the occasion of the Security Agency Worker Day, TASS reported.

According to Putin, "over the past eleven years, more than 200 terrorist attacks have been foiled, the number of terrorist crimes has decreased dramatically over this period." "The vast majority of such crimes are nipped in the bud," he added. "Over an 11 month-period this year, 61 crimes have been prevented, including 32 terrorist attacks, thanks to your effectiveness and coordination. This is a good result, but there are still many issues," the Russian president addressed the employees of the security agencies.

Putin said that the fight against terrorism should be tough and uncompromising. "At present, there is a challenging international situation. The nature and scale of current challenges and risks make higher demands on the work of special services. First of all, a tough and uncompromising fight against terrorism is your main priority task," the Russian president stressed.

"At present, there is a challenging international situation. The nature and scale of current challenges and risks make higher demands on the work of special services," he noted.
