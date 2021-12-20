0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 14:16

General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites

Story Code : 969416
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
In comments in a gathering of senior IRGC commanders on Monday, Major General Rashid said, “No threat to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear and military centers from the Zionist regime would be possible without the US’ green light and support.”

The commander also warned that if such threats against Iran are carried out, “the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces will immediately launch crushing attacks on all centers, bases, routes and spaces used for passing (of aircraft) as well as the origin of the aggression according to the operational plans that have been exercised.”

In comments in April, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking a hostile action against the Islamic establishment.
