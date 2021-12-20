0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 22:09

Erdogan Vows to Fight Inflation, Higher Interest Rates Despite Growing Skepticism

Story Code : 969482
Erdogan Vows to Fight Inflation, Higher Interest Rates Despite Growing Skepticism
Speaking at a function organized by the Ilim Yayma Foundation in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdogan said Ankara will not abandon free market principles and will not put in place a controlled foreign exchange regime.

"The Turkish economy will continue on its way in line with the rules of free market economy, as it has done so far," he said, dismissing claims that the country needs an "economic state of emergency".

Earlier, after a Turkiye-Africa summit ended, Erdogan said "sooner or later, just as we lowered inflation to four percent when I came to power... we will reduce it again."

“But, I will not let my citizens, my people, be crushed under interest rates,” he said in a meeting with African youths, according to a video released on Sunday.

The Turkish leader emphasized that his policy of lowering interest rates was part of a successful “economic independence war” that he claimed will boost exports, employment, investments and growth.

The remarks came as Turkish lira hit a record low beyond 17 against the US dollar on Friday.

Amid rising fears of an inflationary spiral, the currency has lost 55 percent of its value this year and 37 percent in only past 30 days.

Turkey’s annual inflation dropped to nearly four percent back in 2011, when Erdogan was prime minister. It has, however, soared since 2017, jumping 3.5 percent on the month in November and 21.3 percent on the year.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
19 December 2021
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
19 December 2021
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
18 December 2021
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
Russia Officially Withdraws from Arms Control Treaty
18 December 2021
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
US Exit From JCPOA ‘Disastrous’: Sullivan
18 December 2021
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
Yemeni Resistance Pounds Saudi King Khaled Airbase, Other Vital Targets
16 December 2021