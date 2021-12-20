0
Monday 20 December 2021 - 22:45

Israel Army Allows Soldiers to Open Fire at Palestinian Stone Throwers

Story Code : 969486
According to Israeli Public Broadcaster, Kan, the new rules give occupation forces the right to shoot Palestinian stone throwers even as they are fleeing.

Meanwhile, the rules also allow Israeli occupation soldiers to fire at Palestinians stealing live ammunition and weaponry, Walla news website reported.

"This is especially relevant, as 70 percent of all criminal shootings in Israel are carried out with stolen military weapons," Walla reported.

The rules also apply at the Egyptian border, which deals with cross-border smuggling, according to Kan.
