0
Tuesday 21 December 2021 - 11:20

US Convoy Come under Attack in Iraq’s Basrah

Story Code : 969582
Another American logistic convoy was targetted on Tuesday in Basrah city of Iraq, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for targeting the convoy so far, according to the report.

Recently, several roadside bombs have exploded in the path of US logistics convoys in the Dhi Qar and Anbar provinces of Iraq.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
19 December 2021
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
19 December 2021
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
18 December 2021
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021