Foreign Shoppers Flock to Turkey after Lira Fall

Islam Times - Thousands of people from Bulgaria and the Balkans to the Turkish border province of Edirne for shopping everything from underwear to walnuts at a fraction of their cost back home, AFP reported.

Turkey's beleaguered lira has crashed under the weight of an unusual economic experiment Erdogan is conducting in a bid to boost support before elections due by mid-2023.Erdogan has pushed the central bank to slash interest rates in fervently-held belief that this will finally cure Turkey's chronic inflation problem.It has -- as economists had universally predicted -- done the exact opposite.Consumer prices are climbing at an annual rate of more than 20 percent.Some economists think this pace could accelerate in the coming months.The lira has shed a third of its value since the start of November alone.It was beginning to lose five percent a day until Erdogan announced new currency support measures Monday that managed to suspend the slide.Erdogan is betting that a cheap lira will create exports-driven growth that puts Turkey on a path followed by China during an economic transformation that pulled millions out of poverty and created a new middle class.He championed the poor when bringing his Islamic-rooted party to power against all odds in 2002.Erdogan then surprised many by opening Turkey up to foreign investment and marshalling nearly a decade of vigorous growth.