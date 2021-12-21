0
Tuesday 21 December 2021 - 21:10

General Soleimani Created Huge Capacity in Islamic World by Training Resistance Forces: Raisi

Story Code : 969661
Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with the family of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani to commemorate the second martyrdom anniversary of the top Iranian general.
 
He said that General Soleimani played a key role in saving Iraq and Syria, and the other countries in the region from the danger of Takfiri terrorism.
 
Raisi also praised the role of “Holy Shrine Defenders” in Syria and other Resistance groups in both Iraq and Syria for their key role in preserving both countries, saying that martyr Soleimani created a school of thought in the Islamic world as well as other communities.
 
“Perhaps many Muslims still do not know how valuable the holy shrines and sacred religious places in Iraq and Syria were for Iran, urging for remembering and commemorating the Holy Shrine Defenders,” he noted.
 
Raisi pointed out that had it not been for Martyr Soleimani, the region and the entire world could have been in danger now.
