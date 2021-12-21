0
Tuesday 21 December 2021 - 22:25

Afghans Hold Anti-US Rally in Kabul

Story Code : 969666
Afghans Hold Anti-US Rally in Kabul
Afghan demonstrators on Tuesday called on the US government to release Afghanistan's frozen assets because it violates human rights.

Citizens of Afghanistan also called the US government colonist and oppressive, holding placards in Pashto and English.

Afghanistan's economic situation is in crisis because the US and some European countries blocked its assets and the consequences of the 20-year occupation.

The value of the Afghani currency is depreciating sharply against the US Dollar these days; releasing Afghan financial resources and continuing international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan are essential to improving the country's economic situation. 
Related Stories
Afghans hold anti-US demo in Parwan
Islam Times - Afghans have staged a rally in the eastern province of Parwan to protest against the recent night-time raids carried out by US forces in the war-torn country.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
No Peace Possible in Yemen Unless Saudi-Led Coalition Ends Aggression, Blockade
19 December 2021
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
What International Powers Did in Afghanistan was "Madness"
19 December 2021
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
UN Envoy Raps UN’s Biased Human Rights Resolution on Iran
18 December 2021
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
India Successfully Test Fires Nuclear Capable Strategic Missile
18 December 2021