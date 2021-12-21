Afghans Hold Anti-US Rally in Kabul

Islam Times - Afghan people held a rally in Kabul to condemn the US government's move to freeze Afghanistan's frozen assets.

Afghan demonstrators on Tuesday called on the US government to release Afghanistan's frozen assets because it violates human rights.Citizens of Afghanistan also called the US government colonist and oppressive, holding placards in Pashto and English.Afghanistan's economic situation is in crisis because the US and some European countries blocked its assets and the consequences of the 20-year occupation.The value of the Afghani currency is depreciating sharply against the US Dollar these days; releasing Afghan financial resources and continuing international humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan are essential to improving the country's economic situation.