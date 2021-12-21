0
Tuesday 21 December 2021 - 22:34

Flights in Sanaa Airport Suspended Due to Saudi Attacks

Saudi coalition fighter jets have repeatedly bombed Sanaa International Airport several times, Yemen's Civil Aviation & Meteorology Authority (CAMA) Deputy Chairman Raed Jabal said.

After these attacks, Sanaa Airport was closed and the flights were suspended, Jabal told Yemeni Saba news agency in an interview.

Meeting the usual international standards at world airports, Sanaa Airport was in charge of providing aviation services to the UN and other international organizations, he added.

By targeting Sanaa Airport, the Saudi coalition seeks to put a stop to sending humanitarian aids to the Yemeni people and disrupt the flights of the UN and other international organizations, according to Jabal.

The official went on to say that by targeting the airport, Saudis have disregarded all international treaties and agreements, including the Chicago Accords, which condemns attacks on civilian airports.

Jabal stressed that the Saudi coalition has targeted Sanaa International Airport since the start of the war and prevented the entry of special communication systems into it, and it is now directly targeting it.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to allegedly reinstate the ousted Hadi government.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.
