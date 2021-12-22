0
Wednesday 22 December 2021 - 04:53

China: Thousands of Women, Children Victims of Sexual Slavery in US

Story Code : 969684
"The experiences shared by the cotton farmers and enterprise employees in Xinjiang have debunked the outrageous lie of 'forced labor' fabricated by the US," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

"To serve the scheme of containing China with the Xinjiang issue, some US politicians have stopped at nothing to smear and slander Xinjiang. This is another example of the attempt, which will further reveal the true face of these people. Regardless of all the clamors of these US politicians, Xinjiang will only make faster progress in its prosperity and development," he added.

The spokespersons stressed that "speaking of 'forced labor', this label fitsthe US better than anyone else".

"There are approximately 500,000 child farmworkers in the US. Roughly 240,000 to 325,000 women and children in the US are victims of sexual slavery. Up to 100,000 people were trafficked into the US for forced labor annually over the past five years," he stated.

"We advise these so-called 'public representatives' to focus more on what’s happening at home. They should show some care for those children subjected to forced labor in their own constituencies, save the women and children victims of sexual slavery that they should serve, and hold in remembrance those African Americans who died from forced labor in cotton plantations," he noted.

The US Senate passed legislation on Thursday to ban imports from China's Xinjiang region over concern about forced labour, the latest Washington's response to Beijing's treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority. China rejects accusations of rights abuses in Xinjiang.
