0
Wednesday 22 December 2021 - 11:32

UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m

Story Code : 969738
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
The figure will be used to cover Princess Haya's security costs for the rest of her life, as well as ongoing costs for the couple's two children; al-Jalila Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with an upfront payment of $333 due in the next three months.
 
There is no fixed value on the total settlement, as the court ruled that Sheikh Mohammed should pay the annual security costs for his two children, aged nine and 14, for the rest of their lives or until a further court order is issued.
 
In his written judgement published Tuesday, Mr Justice Moor found that the biggest threat facing Princess Haya and her children Jalila and Zayed, is from "[Sheikh Mohammed] himself, not from outside sources."
 
The determination was made in reference to the Sheikh's "campaign" of intimidation inflicted on Princess Haya, including "his ability to make use of the Pegasus software, which is only available to governments," to spy on the Princess and her staff, a revelation which surfaced in court documents in October.
 
Other details about Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya's married life were disclosed in the written judgment.
 
Following the ruling, a spokesperson for Sheikh Mohammed said he has always made sure his children are provided for.
 
"The court has now made its ruling on finances and he does not intend to comment further," said the spokesperson in a statement.
 
"He asks that the media respect the privacy of his children and do not intrude into their lives in the UK."
 
The divorce settlement marks the final stage in a years-long battle between the estranged couple, during which the UK high court determined that Sheikh Mohammed used his "immense wealth, political power and international influence" in an attempt to bully and silence the 47-year-old princess.
 
A separate ruling delivered in March 2020 concluded Sheikh Mohammed had previously organized the abduction of two of his daughters and forcibly returned them to Dubai, where he held them against their will.
 
The Sheikh has repeatedly denied all claims raised in the case.
Related Stories
Top UK Official Urges US Diplomat’s Wife to Face Justice After Killing Teen
Islam Times - The wife of a US diplomat fled back to the US claiming diplomatic immunity after UK authorities initiated an investigation into a ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021