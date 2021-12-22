0
Wednesday 22 December 2021 - 13:02

Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions

Jake Sullivan landed in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories late Tuesday and met with the regime’s so-called President Isaac Herzog, who voiced "concern with Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons under the cover of the negotiations in Vienna.”

The Tel Aviv regime has criticized talks in Vienna that were held to restore the 2015 deal negotiated between Tehran and major powers.

Bennett has called for the negotiations to be halted, accusing Iran of "nuclear blackmail" and charging that revenue it gained from sanctions relief would be used to acquire weapons to harm ‘Israelis.’
