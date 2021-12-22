Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with the US national security adviser Wednesday, as the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity reaffirmed its opposition to negotiations on reviving a 2015 agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

Jake Sullivan landed in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories late Tuesday and met with the regime’s so-called President Isaac Herzog, who voiced "concern with Iran's progress toward nuclear weapons under the cover of the negotiations in Vienna.”The Tel Aviv regime has criticized talks in Vienna that were held to restore the 2015 deal negotiated between Tehran and major powers.Bennett has called for the negotiations to be halted, accusing Iran of "nuclear blackmail" and charging that revenue it gained from sanctions relief would be used to acquire weapons to harm ‘Israelis.’