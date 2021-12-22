0
Wednesday 22 December 2021 - 13:04

Pentagon: Military Members Engaged in Extremist Activity, Domestic Terrorism!

Story Code : 969751
Pentagon: Military Members Engaged in Extremist Activity, Domestic Terrorism!
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin ordered a review in February 2021 of the War Department's policies on countering extremism within the ranks.

The review came after the revelation that dozens of former members of the US military took part in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

“The overwhelming majority of the men and women of the Department of ‘Defense’ serve this country with honor and integrity,” Austin said in a statement accompanying the release of the working group report on countering extremist activity.

Austin further stated: “They respect the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. We believe [that] only very few violate this oath by participating in extremist activities.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the review found that “about 100” active duty or reserve members of the US military participated in prohibited extremist activities over the past year.

He declined to specify what type of activity they were engaged in, but cited advocating the overthrow of the government or “domestic terrorism” as examples of prohibited activities.

Among its recommendations were increased training and education for service members on what constitutes prohibited extremist activity.

“That includes very specifically, the guidelines for social media, what's permissible and what's not, with respect to extremist prohibited activities,” Kirby said.
Related Stories
White Supremacists in US Await Sentencing for Planning Domestic Terrorism
Islam Times - Federal prosecutors in Maryland recommended that white supremacists Brian Mark Lemley Jr. and Patrik Jordan Mathews be sentenced to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021