Turkish Drones, Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace

Islam Times - Greek Defense Ministry says Turkish drones and fighter jets have violated Greek airspace.

The Greek Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening that several drones, as well as six Turkish F-16 fighter jets, had violated Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea.Greece has repeatedly claimed that its airspace has been violated by Turkish drones and fighters. The two neighboring countries have long had strained relations due to border disputes.Greece and Turkey have disputes over ownership of a number of rocky islands and continental shelf between the Mediterranean and Aegean water borders, and also claim that the other side is sabotaging the negotiation process to resolve the "Cyprus" issue.Greece and Turkey also have serious conflicts over oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean.