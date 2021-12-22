0
Wednesday 22 December 2021 - 13:38

Turkish Drones, Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace

Story Code : 969758
Turkish Drones, Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace
The Greek Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening that several drones, as well as six Turkish F-16 fighter jets, had violated Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea.

Greece has repeatedly claimed that its airspace has been violated by Turkish drones and fighters. The two neighboring countries have long had strained relations due to border disputes.

Greece and Turkey have disputes over ownership of a number of rocky islands and continental shelf between the Mediterranean and Aegean water borders, and also claim that the other side is sabotaging the negotiation process to resolve the "Cyprus" issue.

Greece and Turkey also have serious conflicts over oil and gas resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021