US Military Logistics Convoy Comes under Attack in Baghdad

Islam Times - Local Iraqi media reported that another US military logistics convoy has been targeted in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday.

Iraqi sources on Wednesday announced the new attack on US military logistics convoy in Baghdad, Almasirah reported.According to the report, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Baghdad province on Wednesday.No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on US military logistics convoy.In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.However, Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to withdraw from the country as soon as possible.