0
Thursday 23 December 2021 - 00:12

US Military Logistics Convoy Comes under Attack in Baghdad

Story Code : 969845
US Military Logistics Convoy Comes under Attack in Baghdad
Iraqi sources on Wednesday announced the new attack on US military logistics convoy in Baghdad, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Baghdad province on Wednesday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on US military logistics convoy.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

However, Americans continue to evade adherence to the Iraqi parliament's resolution to withdraw from the country as soon as possible.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
Ansarullah Leader: Saudis Open Airspace to ‘Israelis’, Maintain Aerial Blockade on Yemen
20 December 2021
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
US Senator Blocks Passage of Bill to Fund Israel’s Iron Dome
19 December 2021
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
Two Rockets Hit Baghdad’s Green Zone: Army
19 December 2021