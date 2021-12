Islam Times - Member of Hamas politburo, Husam Badran, stressed that the Palestinian factions told the governments concerned with maintaining stability in occupied Palestine that all choices in face of the Zionist attacks are on the table.

Badran added that the Resistance in the occupied West Bank will be escalated, highlighting the augmenting human capabilities in the area.Badran also affirmed that the Zionist aggression on the Palestinian prisoners will never remain unanswered, adding that the operations against the Israeli settlers and forces come in this context.