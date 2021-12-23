0
Thursday 23 December 2021 - 06:27

Iran, Russia, Turkey Express Opposition to Israel's Use of Civilian Aircraft to Cover-Up Attacks

Story Code : 969886
According to reports, in a joint statement at the 17th meeting of the Astana process, the guarantor states condemned Zionist regime’s continued attacks on Syria, noting that the assaults constitute a threat to the region's stability and security. They called for an end to the aggression.
 
They also stressed that "Israel's use of civilian aircraft to cover-up its aggression on the Syrian territories is a flagrant violation of the international law and endangers the lives of the civilian population," Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television network reported.
 
The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.
 
The regime has also been providing safe passage and medical treatment to the Takfiri terrorists that flee the allies’ defensive operations.
 
In their statement, Iran, Russia and Turkey also reiterated that there can be no military solution to the crisis in Syria.
 
They also agreed to make efforts to improve the situation in Syria's Idlib, and to combat terrorism and eradicate the terrorist groups in the country.
 
"We discussed the situation in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, and agreed to make more efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in and around the de-escalation zone. The necessity to maintain calm 'on the ground' through the full implementation of all existing agreements on Idlib was affirmed," the three countries said in the statement.
 
According to the statement, the trio "expressed their determination to continue their interaction in order to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to oppose separatist schemes that aim to undermine Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to threaten the national security of the neighboring countries."
 
The guarantors also expressed their concern over the humanitarian situation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the country's health system and the socio-economic conditions there, and expressed their opposition to unilateral sanctions that violate international law and the UN Charter.
Russia: Terrorists Moving Arms, Stepping up Attacks in Idlib
Islam Times - The Russian Defense Ministry warned that foreign-sponsored terrorists in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib are moving military equipment and armored vehicles to two ...
