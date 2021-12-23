US Negotiator Warns of ‘Escalating Crisis’ if Nuclear Talks Fail

Islam Times - US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said there only “some weeks” left to revive the nuclear deal if the Islamic Republic continues its nuclear activities at the current pace

Malley, in an interview with CNN, warned of a “period of escalating crisis” if diplomacy failed to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).Negotiations restarted in November, after a five-month hiatus, to try to restore the deal with Iran, which the United States withdrew from under former president Donald Trump in 2018.The indirect talks have been suspended but Malley said he hoped they would resume “relatively soon.”“It really depends on the pace of their nuclear process,” said Malley, the US special envoy for Iran. “If they halt the nuclear advances, we have more time.”“If they continue at their current pace, we have some weeks left but not much more than that, at which point the conclusion will be there’s no deal to be revived,” he said.“At some point in a not-so-distant future we will have to conclude the JCPOA is no more and we would have to negotiate a wholly different deal and we would go through a period of escalating crisis,” he added.