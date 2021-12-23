Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported

Islam Times - Afghan local media have reported a new explosion in the capital Kabul on Thursday.

Afghan Tolo TV telegram channel has cited eyewitnesses as reporting that an explosion has occurred near the passport office in the capital.The report further cited eyewitnesses as saying that the explosion was caused by a magnetic mine while giving no details the possible casualties in the explosion.Taliban interim government officials have not said anything on the blast yet.According to Tolo, the Taliban interim government's interior ministry said in a statement that an "attacker" trying to enter the passport office was identified and targeted by Taliban forces.No one was hurt in the incident, the interior ministry added.