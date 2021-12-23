0
Thursday 23 December 2021 - 11:04

Ex-Tunisian President Marzouki Sentenced to 4 Years in Absentia

Story Code : 969929
Ex-Tunisian President Marzouki Sentenced to 4 Years in Absentia
The 76-year-old, who currently lives in France, had previously criticized President Kais Saied and called for protests.

Local media on Wednesday said he was found guilty of “undermining the security of the state from abroad” and of having caused “diplomatic harm”.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Marzouki rejected the ruling as illegal, saying it was “issued by an illegitimate president who overturned the constitution”.

He said the accusations against him are a “reversal of the facts” and instead apply to Saied, who in July seized sweeping executive powers.

Marzouki also said it was his “destiny to fight against a dictatorship” in his country until the end of his life, but indicated that he would not ask any lawyer to appeal the ruling.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Lamia Khemiri, told AFP news agency that Marzouki had not received any summons to court and she also did not know why he was convicted.
Related Stories
Ex-Israeli Spy Chief Shared Secret Info with Flight Attendant: Report
Islam Times - Former head of Israeli spy agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, revealed regime's secrets to a flight attendant with whom he was having an ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021