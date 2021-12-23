0
Thursday 23 December 2021 - 22:22

Moroccans Rally in Several Cities against Normalization, Security Forces Suppress Protests

Story Code : 970008
Moroccans Rally in Several Cities against Normalization, Security Forces Suppress Protests
The rallies coincided with the first anniversary of signing the tripartite agreement between Rabat, Tel Aviv and Washington.

Protesters raised banners expressing rejection of bilateral relations with the Zionist entity.

Moroccan security forces besieged protesters and dispersed them in several cities including Rabat, Agadir, Ouezzane, Zaio and Souk El Arbaa.

The Tel Aviv regime and Rabat normalized ties last year as US President then Donald Trump recognized Morocco's contested sovereignty in Western Sahara.

Morocco was the fourth Arab state to unashamedly establish ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity last year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
Comment


Featured Stories
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021