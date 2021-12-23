Moroccans Rally in Several Cities against Normalization, Security Forces Suppress Protests

Islam Times - Protests took place in about forty Moroccan cities on Wednesday evening to rally against normalization with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity.

The rallies coincided with the first anniversary of signing the tripartite agreement between Rabat, Tel Aviv and Washington.Protesters raised banners expressing rejection of bilateral relations with the Zionist entity.Moroccan security forces besieged protesters and dispersed them in several cities including Rabat, Agadir, Ouezzane, Zaio and Souk El Arbaa.The Tel Aviv regime and Rabat normalized ties last year as US President then Donald Trump recognized Morocco's contested sovereignty in Western Sahara.Morocco was the fourth Arab state to unashamedly establish ties with the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity last year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.