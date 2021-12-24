0
Friday 24 December 2021 - 00:21

Jordan Calls for Return of Syria to Arab League

"It is time for Syria to return to the Arab League," Jordanian Parliament Speaker Abdulkarim Dughmi said on Thursday.

Also, in a joint news conference with his Tunisian counterpart Qais Saeed, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stressed that the reunification of the Arab world requires the return of Syria to the Arab League, adding that no country has the right to interfere in the affairs of another state.

The Algerian president also expressed hope that the forthcoming Arab League summit in Algeria would restore coordination among Arab countries.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmad Abu al-Gheit, recently announced the desire of a number of its member states over the return of Syria to the Arab League.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011 following pressure from the UAE and Saudi Arabia following the crisis caused by terrorists, and most Arab countries closed severed diplomatic ties with Damascus while closing their embassies.

Now, with the victory of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government over terrorists and the defeat of the Arab-Western conspiracy in the country, the Arab League and many Arab countries in the region are working to resume relations with Syria and reopen their embassies in Damascus.

The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.
