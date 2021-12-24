Hezbollah Has 2000 Combat Drones: Israeli Research Center

Islam Times - Hezbollah has some 2,000 unmanned aerial vehicles, many of them advanced UAVs from Iran and others manufactured independently by the Lebanese group, the Israeli media quoted a new report by the ALMA Research Center as saying.

“Hezbollah has been using UAVs since the 1990s and has used its drones in Syria as well as against Israel, according to the report, which added that even before the Second Lebanon War in 2006, the group launched drones into Israel; and during the war, Hezbollah launched several armed drones into the country,” the Israeli media indicated.“The report by ALMA listed several attempts by Hezbollah to fly its drones into Israel, including in October 2012 when a UAV launched over the Mediterranean Sea reached the Negev,” they claimed.Meanwhile, the former IOF ombudsman, Yitzhak Brick, warned against the augmenting power of the Resistance axis’s threat to ‘Israel’, indicating that three thousands missiles will hit the occupation entity during any upcoming war.Brick also noted that the fighters of Hezbollah and the Palestinian Resistance would invade the occupied territories and impose an existential confrontation on the Israelis.