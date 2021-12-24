0
Friday 24 December 2021 - 00:46

Nuclear Talks to Resume in Vienna on Dec. 27

Story Code : 970014
Nuclear Talks to Resume in Vienna on Dec. 27
Enrique Mora, the European Union official chairing the negotiations, announced on Twitter that the eighth round of nuclear talks will took place on Monday.

#ViennaTalks to resume on Monday 27 December. The #JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead. Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round.

— Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) December 23, 2021

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s top envoy to the talks, also took to Twitter on Thursday to make similar announcement.

The #VennaTalks will resume on December 27. Usually It isn’t popular to engage in serious business b/w the Catholic Christmas and the New Year. In this particular case this is an indication that all negotiators don’t want to waist time and aim at speediest restoration of #JCPOA.

— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) December 23, 2021
Related Stories
Choice of Egypt as Host of COP27 Criticized
Islam Times - Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed the choice of Egypt as host of the next global climate summit in November 2022, warning that the Egyptian government would use the event ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
Blast Hits Afghan Capital, No Casualties Reported
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
US’ Decision to Withdraw from Nuclear Deal “Like Shooting in Its Leg”: Russian Envoy
23 December 2021
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
US-Saudi Aggression Seizes New Ship Carrying Tons of Fuel to Yemen
23 December 2021
US Completely Withdrawn Forces from Al Harir Airbase in Iraq
22 December 2021
Taliban Calls on US to Release of Afghan Assets
22 December 2021
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
Bennett Meets US National Security Adviser amid Iran Tensions
22 December 2021
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
UK Court Orders Dubai Ruler to Pay Ex-wife $728m
22 December 2021
US Claims It Has Other Options if Diplomacy Fails in Vienna
21 December 2021
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
’Israel’ Was Involved In Gen. Soleimani Assassination: Ex-military Intel Chief
21 December 2021
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
Putin Says US Is to Blame for Tensions in Europe
21 December 2021
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
‘Israeli’ Military Not Ready For War, Number of Casualties Will Be Large: Officer
20 December 2021
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
General Warns of Devastating Response to Any Threat to Iran’s Nuclear, Military Sites
20 December 2021
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
China Would Not Fear Confrontation with US: FM
20 December 2021