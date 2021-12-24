Nuclear Talks to Resume in Vienna on Dec. 27

Islam Times - Talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers will resume in Vienna on December 27, representatives of EU and Russia announced on Thursday.

Enrique Mora, the European Union official chairing the negotiations, announced on Twitter that the eighth round of nuclear talks will took place on Monday.#ViennaTalks to resume on Monday 27 December. The #JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead. Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round.— Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) December 23, 2021Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s top envoy to the talks, also took to Twitter on Thursday to make similar announcement.The #VennaTalks will resume on December 27. Usually It isn’t popular to engage in serious business b/w the Catholic Christmas and the New Year. In this particular case this is an indication that all negotiators don’t want to waist time and aim at speediest restoration of #JCPOA.— Mikhail Ulyanov (@Amb_Ulyanov) December 23, 2021